JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

