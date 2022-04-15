JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,265 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 576.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 55,676 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 722,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. 18,763,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,738,884. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.