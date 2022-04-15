JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 770 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,794,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after buying an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 251,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,212,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $129.38. The company had a trading volume of 376,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.40. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

