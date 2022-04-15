JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Vale accounts for 0.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,599,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,217,788. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Vale Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.