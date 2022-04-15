JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 126,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 87,019 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $2,052,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

FLR stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,433. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

