Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JOBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

