John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Down 74.4% in March

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE:JHI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.33. 11,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,463. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $19.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
