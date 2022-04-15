John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Down 74.4% in March

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:JHI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.33. 11,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,463. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

