Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

