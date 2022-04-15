Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $224.90. 224,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,172. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $174.68 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

