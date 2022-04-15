Joseph Gebbia Sells 250,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,871,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $2,574,800.01.

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04.

On Thursday, January 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,123,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.61 and a beta of -0.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

