JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Price Target to €22.00

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.00 ($26.09) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PASTF opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

