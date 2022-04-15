JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABI. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.29 ($72.06).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($89.16) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($119.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

