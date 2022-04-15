JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 370 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 395.23.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

