JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NAVI. Compass Point cut Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Navient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.72. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

