JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issues Earnings Results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share.

JPM opened at $126.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $125.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

