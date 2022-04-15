JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.81) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.51) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.38) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 983.50 ($12.82).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 829.50 ($10.81) on Tuesday. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 716.54 ($9.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 824.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 877.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.49.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

