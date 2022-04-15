JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,953.20 ($25.45).

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,660.50 ($21.64) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,653.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,621.91. The company has a market capitalization of £15.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,822 ($23.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

