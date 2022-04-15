Julius Bär Gruppe AG Declares Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

