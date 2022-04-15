Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JNPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

