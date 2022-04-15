Jupiter (JUP) One Day Volume Hits $540,598.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $12.96 million and $540,598.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.41 or 0.07482966 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.83 or 0.99812523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00041348 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 935,509,946 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

