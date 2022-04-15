K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 246 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.32). 103,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 65,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.39).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.39) price objective on shares of K3 Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £187.42 million and a PE ratio of 25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

In other K3 Capital Group news, insider Anthony John Ford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,838.15).

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers merger and acquisition services, including company sales and business brokerage, corporate finance, transaction, off-market acquisitions, and debt advisory services; tax credit advisory, investigation, and planning services; and restructuring and financial advisory, creditor, forensic accounting and expert witness, and pensions and lead advisory services.

