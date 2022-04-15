Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KALU. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $1,351,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $68,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $61,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,813 shares of company stock worth $168,709 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded up $4.44 on Friday, reaching $100.49. The company had a trading volume of 141,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,363. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KALU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

