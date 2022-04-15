Kalmar Reaches Market Cap of $10.15 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00005467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $10.15 million and $98,101.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.78 or 0.07457744 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,245.88 or 0.99922045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00041500 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,608,996 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

