Kalos Management Inc. Has $573,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,351,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,880. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.92 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

