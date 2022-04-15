Kalos Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $9.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,829,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,469,440. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

