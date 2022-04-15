Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KAIKY remained flat at $$27.16 on Friday. 84 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAIKY)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.