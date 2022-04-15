KBC Group NV Acquires 26,138 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.19% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $44,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $299,064,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $409.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.67.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

