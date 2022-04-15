KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.71.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $408.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.39 and a 200 day moving average of $351.25. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $264.96 and a 12-month high of $411.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

