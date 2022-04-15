KBC Group NV Buys 170,290 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 174.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,290 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of FOX by 894.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of FOX by 8,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.01.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

