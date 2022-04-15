KBC Group NV Buys 17,031 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $26,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,498,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,891,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,113,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,278,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $282.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

