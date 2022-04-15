KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,720,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $617,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $196.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.01 and a 200 day moving average of $201.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

