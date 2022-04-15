KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Nucor by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,594,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $22,245,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $166.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

