KBC Group NV Grows Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,102 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $31,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP opened at $97.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $97.25 and a 12 month high of $234.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

