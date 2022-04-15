KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,339 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.17% of Ingersoll Rand worth $42,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 37,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,873,000 after buying an additional 47,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $46.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

