KBC Group NV Has $11.23 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $76.18 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $70.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

