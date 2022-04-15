KBC Group NV Has $11.73 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,901 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of DG opened at $248.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.94 and its 200-day moving average is $218.25. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $250.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

