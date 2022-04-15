KBC Group NV Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 293.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,738 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $33,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,979,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $146.52 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 197.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

