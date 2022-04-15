KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 427,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 92,288 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Itron were worth $29,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 34.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Itron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after acquiring an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 28.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Itron by 119.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 32.3% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

