KBC Group NV Purchases 23,236 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $73.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.