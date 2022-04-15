KBC Group NV Purchases 2,676 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chewy were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

