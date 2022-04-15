KBC Group NV Purchases 61,730 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,730 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.64 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

