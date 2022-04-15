KBC Group NV Sells 61,138 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

NYSE AIG opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

