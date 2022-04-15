KBC Group NV Sells 989 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $24,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO opened at $399.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

