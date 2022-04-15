KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $184.24 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.36.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

