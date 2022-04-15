Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 127.9% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNL. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 253,896 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,995,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 680,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRNL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,033. Kernel Group has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

