KeyCorp Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $175.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $117.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $117.65 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.1% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

