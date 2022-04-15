Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

KEYS opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.36. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.