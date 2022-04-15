Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in March

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.50 to C$25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

