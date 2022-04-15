Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Purchases £546,000 in Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) insider Jeff Carr purchased 210,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($711,493.35).

KGF opened at GBX 258.30 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 317.60. Kingfisher plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.08).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.82) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 355 ($4.63) to GBX 335 ($4.37) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.82) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.08) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 350.50 ($4.57).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

