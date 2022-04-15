Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 541,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,334 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.38. 776,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -258.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

